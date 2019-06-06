Earth Changes
Rare North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
CBC News
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 18:26 UTC
A dead North Atlantic right whale has been found drifting in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a media release the dead whale was spotted during an aerial surveillance flight on June 4.
"We are working with the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find the whale and try to recover it," reads the release.
If the whale is located, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it would attempt to install a satellite tag on the whale so it can be tracked.
The release states the department is assessing recovery and necropsy options.
This is the first right whale death reported in 2019. There were none reported in Canadian waters last year and Fisheries and Oceans Canada decided to continue with protective measures.
A report released late last year said there were only 411 right whales left alive.
Recent Comments
"Warren Buffett and and Bill Gates have both said that capitalism is the best system for the economy but that the wealthy should be taxed more."...
Here we go. A self-described anti-Muslim /Zionist bigot is giving space to attack Islam. It looks like Peterson has never read anything about...
The propeller cuts on it's back... Don't these animals teach their young to steer clear of boats ?
*Ladybugs*..... that is sexist...
Those are pretty silly comments. What evidence is there that anything else is compatible with democracy? Besides, there is no democracy on this...