© Babylon Bee
CNN's ratings dropped again in April after the network experienced its worst month in three years.

Prime-time viewership at CNN was 761,000 with 553,000 viewers during the daytime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CNN's ratings drop resulted in the lowest number of demographic viewers since August 2015. CNN's "Cuomo Primetime" with host Chris Cuomo saw its worst demographic viewership numbers since its debut in June 2018.

Fox News dominated the cable news viewership numbers with 2,388,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1,654,000 and CNN. Fox also held the top two cable news programs, with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" garnering 2.8 million viewers and "Hannity" bringing in 3.1 million viewers.

In April, CNN had its worst ratings since October 2015, experiencing a 26% fall in viewership from the same month a year ago.