lightning
Five people were killed in three districts of the nation after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

In Naogaon, three people—including a child—were killed after thunderbolts struck them in separate areas of the district.

The victims were identified as Chutu, 50, of the Shibganj upazila, Abbas Ali, 45, of the Porsha upazila and Nadir, 12, of Bakhrabad village under the Mohadevpur upazila.

Lightning struck Chutu while he was cutting paddy in the morning, Shamsul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Sapahar police station said.

Abbas fell victim to a lightning strike while grazing cattle towards the field, said Shahinur Rahman, OC of the Porsha police station. Nadir was killed while playing in the courtyard of his house when lightning struck him, Sazzad Hossen, OC of the Mohadevpur police station said.

In Joypurhat, one farmer, Hafizul Islam,38, was killed when struck by lightning.

Hafizul died while he was standing beside a paddy field around 2pm at the Mundail village in the Khetlal upazila, confirmed Khetlal police station OC Shahriar Khan.

Lightning also killed farmer Ashraful Islam, 28, in Panchagarh, injuring two others. The injured are Arifuzzaman, 26, and Mobarak Hossain, 26.

All three belonged to the Gowalpara village of the Kamat Kajal Dighi union. Kamat Kajal Dighi Union Parishad Chairman Md mojahar Ali confirmed the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Our correspondents Khondaker Md Abdur Rouf, Naogaon; Md Alamgir Chowdhury, Joypurhat; and Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad, Panchagarh contributed to this report