The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a tweet at 1.12pm that moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected over many areas of Singapore between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.
National water agency PUB also shared updates regarding flash floods at Craig Road and Commonwealth Lane.
Stomper Sai, who was in a Grab car, submitted a video showing traffic slowing down along Rochor Road at around 1.30pm.
The Stomper said: "Around 25 to 35 metres of the road was affected.
"Visibility was very bad and cars had to move real slow."
Stomper David, who was travelling along Kampong Bahru Road, contributed a photo of a taxi partially-submerged in water.
Asked if he was affected by the flash flood, David said: "My car was okay as it's powerful enough."