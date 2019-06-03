Kim Yong Chol
This image made from video of a still image broadcasted Monday, June 3, 2019, by North Korea's KRT shows senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, second from right, and a clapping Kim Jong Un, center, sitting in the same row along with other top officials during a musical performance by the wives of Korean People's Army officers Sunday, June 2, 2019. The senior North Korean official who had been reported as purged over the failed nuclear summit with Washington was shown in state media on Monday enjoying a concert near leader Kim.
North Korean state media say a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public, despite a widely repeated South Korean report that he had been sent to a labor camp after a failed summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.


Comment: They don't just 'say' - they included the picture above, which shows him at the event.


Kim Jong Chol was Kim Jong Un's top negotiator in talks with Washington ahead of February's summit in Vietnam, which ended prematurely with no agreement.

Last week, a South Korean newspaper reported that he had been purged while another top official, special envoy to the U.S. Kim Hyok Chol, had been executed over the failure.

But official North Korean news agency KCNA on June 3 reported that Kim Jong Chol attended a dance performance with Kim Jong Un a day earlier. Kim Hyok Chol was not listed among the attendees.

North Korea has previously executed officials who were made scapegoats for high-profile political blunders.

However, reports of purges have turned out to be inaccurate in the past.

Due to the secretive nature of the North Korean state, it is difficult to confirm or reject them.