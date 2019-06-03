Comment: They don't just 'say' - they included the picture above, which shows him at the event.
Kim Jong Chol was Kim Jong Un's top negotiator in talks with Washington ahead of February's summit in Vietnam, which ended prematurely with no agreement.
Last week, a South Korean newspaper reported that he had been purged while another top official, special envoy to the U.S. Kim Hyok Chol, had been executed over the failure.
But official North Korean news agency KCNA on June 3 reported that Kim Jong Chol attended a dance performance with Kim Jong Un a day earlier. Kim Hyok Chol was not listed among the attendees.
North Korea has previously executed officials who were made scapegoats for high-profile political blunders.
However, reports of purges have turned out to be inaccurate in the past.
Due to the secretive nature of the North Korean state, it is difficult to confirm or reject them.
Comment: Chances are that the alleged execution of Kim Hyok Chol will turn out to be a hoax, too. That's the way these things tend to go. From Moon of Alabama: