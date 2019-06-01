sinkhole
A growing sinkhole has opened in front of a house in Rapid City.

As of yesterday the sinkhole was 40 feet, deep and an estimated 25 feet across.

City officials say the sinkhole continues to erode, but no one has been hurt. The gaping hole in the ground has closed the road to traffic and disrupting gas service for some residents.

The sinkhole was first reported by the homeowner yesterday morning.