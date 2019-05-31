Earth Changes
Tornado that obliterated Linwood, Kansas, was mile-wide EF4 twister with top winds of 170 mph
Wed, 29 May 2019 06:26 UTC
The most recent outbreak came in Kansas, where a massive tornado was confirmed Tuesday evening near Lawrence. The monstrous twister eventually tracked across the northeastern part of the state, pummeling several communities and prompting tornado emergencies in Kansas City and surrounding areas.
At least a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed in Linwood, Kansas, according to the Kansas City Star. At least 18 injuries were reported in Douglas County, emergency management officials said. Three of those were said to be serious.
On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Kansas City released its final damage survey and determined that the tornado that ripped through Linwood was an EF4 storm with maximum winds of 170 mph. It was on the ground for more than 31 miles and had a maximum width of one mile.
This is only the third EF4 tornado of 2019 -- the first occurred in early March and was blamed for killing 23 in Lee County, Alabama. The second occurred in Dayton, Ohio, just one day prior to the Linwood twister. In 2018, there were no tornadoes stronger than an EF3 anywhere in the U.S.
Billy Brumley, a resident of Linwood, spoke to the Star in the aftermath of the tornado. He told the newspaper that he was lying under support beams in his basement, praying for his life when the tornado struck.
"I'm fortunate to be alive, we've lost a lot here today, but got our life," Brumley said.
Linwood Mayor Brian Christenson, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that there were no fatalities and everyone was accounted for. About 400 people live in Linwood.
"I've never seen anything like it," Christenson said of the tornado. "It just picks one house randomly and takes it away, and the next house might not even get touched. The way it moves and picks and chooses, it's incredible."
Christenson added that he had lived in his current home for 22 years, but Tuesday was the first time he had to take shelter in his basement.
Lawrence Police said large trees, power lines and debris along roads made roads impassable in some areas. Major structural damage was not found within Lawrence city limits.
AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer was tracking the tornado and successfully launched a probe into the tornado to collect data.
Tornado sirens blared across state lines in Kansas City, Missouri, with city officials urging residents to take shelter. While the tornado weakened before reaching the northwestern part of the city, the city still had to deal with a flash flood threat. The city received 1.56 inches of rain Tuesday, making this the wettest month of May in city history. The total of 12.81 inches surpassed the previous record of 12.75 inches in 1995.
