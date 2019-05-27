A man has died in Hawaii after being attacked by a shark, local officials have said, the first such fatality in the state in four years.The victim, a 65-year-old from California, is believed to have been swimming in clear, flat conditions about 60 yards from the shore at on the west coast of Maui on Saturday morning when the attack happened.The County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety sent a helicopter and jetski to locate the man and bring him to shore, where officials performed CPR.The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.Shark warning signs have been placed in the Ka'anapali beach park area where the attack happened and will remain in place until at least midday on Sunday.In 2015, snorkeler Margaret Cruse was killed by a shark off Maui after becoming separated from friends.