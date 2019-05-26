© Reuters / Amir Cohen

Tel Aviv is considering seeking help from "friendly" neighbors as the country was hit by an extreme heatwave and subsequent wildfires that have already destroyed dozens of houses and displaced some 3,500 people.Raging fires forced evacuation of several small towns in central Israel on Thursday. The blazes affected wooded areas between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with firefighter crews and airplane tankers trying to push back the flames. Some 22 people have been reportedly hospitalized for smoke inhalation.Several towns were ravaged by the blaze, which destroyed dozens of homes and other property. According to local media, the 250-member community of Mevo Modiim was affected the most and was effectively burned down to the ground.The weather is expected to stay hot, with temperatures surpassing 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 F) all across the country on Friday.