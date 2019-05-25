At first they embraced him because they need a strong India to check China geopolitically, but they're caught on the horns of their own dilemma because Modi's an anti-corruption nationalist who defies the broader multi-cultural agenda...
Does this tale sound familiar?
Final results: Modi's party wins overwhelming majority in Indian parliament
RT, 24 May, 2019
India's ruling Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 out of 525 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, securing President Narendra Modi's second term with his closest rival's party taking only 52 places.
Modi celebrated his landslide victory after official voting ended on Friday with well beyond the simple majority needed to form a government. A remarkable 600 million people cast votes, making the event the largest election in history.
"The voting numbers in India's election is the biggest event in the history of the democratic world. The entire world has to recognise the democratic strength of India," Modi told cheering crowds on Friday.
The Indian National Congress, Modi's largest competitor led by Rahul Gandhi, managed to win only 52 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took 22 spots. [...]
While no date has been set for the inauguration of the new government, BJP officials say Modi is already working on putting together his new cabinet.
World leaders, including President Donald Trump and regional rival Imran Khan of Pakistan, offered their congratulations. Media reports indicate that Modi will likely be sworn in next Thursday.
'India wins yet again': Narendra Modi declares election victory
RT, 23 May, 2019
The results were celebrated by Modi's cabinet members, with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj congratulating the PM for scoring "a massive victory." Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, called BJP's lead "nothing short of a landslide, a political tsunami sweeping entire country."
Modi, 68, who led India since 2014, built his campaign around promises of strong leadership and a personal rags-to-riches life story, having come from a disadvantaged community.
This image contrasted with the one of his main opponent, Gandhi, 48, whose family is among the political elite. Rahul Gandhi's father and grandmother both served as prime minister, while his mother was a longtime party leader.
The dynasty politics "doesn't appeal to the younger people in the country anymore," Ajit Kumar Jha, research editor at India Today, told RT.
"Modi comes from a very poor section of society. He comes from a caste called Other Backward Class, or the OBC. There is a lot of appeal for people coming from the very bottom and rising."
The INC, meanwhile, is associated with the dynastic approach, something the party had "overplayed for the last 70 years," Jha said.
The editorial in The Guardian on Modi's landslide was titled, Bad for India's Soul, with the byline:
The world does not need another national populist leader who pursues a pro-business agenda while trading in fake news and treating minorities as second-class citizensThe New York Times' was even crazier:
The hate him is because he's a nationalist, which, in India's case, inevitably means considering the 80% Hindu majority before embracing 'multiculturalism'. The notion that he would be 'against minorities' is doubly farcical in this case because Modi is from one of India's 'lowest' castes.
At a deeper level, they hate him because he's another manifestation of the return of the Father, which has been savagely attacked - literally and figuratively - globally for years now.