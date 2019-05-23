To compensate farmers for the damage, the state has provided assistance of four million leva (about two million euro), which would be sufficient, Taneva said.
The damage will be assessed, after which farmers will be compensated, but only those who produce has been 100 per cent destroyed, she said.
Severe hailstorm in Varna, Bulgaria this afternoon, May 21st! Report: Фиген Джафер / Meteo Balkans pic.twitter.com/IuGAFUzcQi— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 21, 2019
Damage has been severe in the villages of Morava, Vardim, Dragomirovo, Ovcha Mogila, Tsarevets and Delianovtsi. For the second time in the past four days, heavy rain and hail flooded many houses and destroyed agricultural produce.
Roads were cut off and rail traffic between Levski and Svishtov was disrupted.