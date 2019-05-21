But if/when that happens, don't expect Pyongyang to play along. To wit, North Korea's state broadcaster has, seemingly apropros of nothing, lashed out at Joe Biden, accusing the former vice president of being "a snob bereft of elementary quality as a human being" in a scathing editorial.
In the editorial, KCNA Biden's grades from college, and for an incident where he memorably fell asleep at a speech by President Obama. Meanwhile...
"He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh," they said.Initially, we were puzzled by that last sentence - 'enough to make a cat laugh'. But if we had to guess at what it means, it'd be that Bidens' frontrunner ambitions are so obviously ridiculous that even a dumb animal would find humor in his posturing.
Finally, according to the Bloomberg story about the comments, the North Koreans accused Biden of being a "fool of low IQ." He was also labeled a warmonger for "having the temerity to insult the supreme leadership."
"Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it," they said.Is the North Korean state media simply trying to butter up President Trump (perhaps in the hopes that Washington eases on its denuclearization demands)? Or did Pyongyang get 'the tap' from a Beijing trying to disguise its own growing hostility toward Trump.
Or maybe Trump and Kim were being sincere about their friendship.