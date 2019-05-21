© Soohee Cho/The Intercept

An Inside Look at "Actionable Insights"

© Facebook/The Wall Street Journal

while still leveraging it for revenue

.

Targeting By Race and Likely Creditworthiness

"What they're doing is filtering Facebook users on creditworthiness criteria and potentially escaping the application of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. ... It's no different from Equifax providing the data to Chase."

Facebook here seems to be allowing companies to reach you on the basis of a sort of unofficial credit score, a gray market determination of whether you're a good consumer based on how much you and your habits resemble a vast pool of strangers.

t: "We do not, nor have we ever, rated people's credit worthiness for Actionable Insights or across ads, and Facebook does not use people's credit information in how we show ads."

Sam Biddle is a reporter based in Brooklyn, focusing on malfeasance and misused power in technology. While working at Gizmodo and Gawker, he covered stories ranging from vast corporate data breaches and celebrity hackers to trafficked webcam models and Facebook privacy. As the editor of Valleywag, he provided a critical, adversarial view of the startup economy and Silicon Valley culture. His work has also appeared in GQ, Vice, and The Awl. @samfbiddle