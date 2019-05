A large tornado was filmed moving across a field in Texas as powerful thunderstorms sweep through the Great Plains. With tornado season in full swing, more than a dozen states have experienced outbursts of severe weather.The imposing twister was spotted in the town of Ballinger in Runnels County, central Texas, making its way across an empty field. Several structures can be seen in the background but it was unclear how far they were from the tornado.Last month, five people died from the destruction caused by tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana.