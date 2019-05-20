© Esther Faciane

describing himself as "strongly pro-life" but is also arguing that abortion is appropriate in some cases.The US president tweeted on Sunday, stating that the procedure is only appropriate as a result of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at stake.Describing his position as the same stance taken by former President Ronald Reagan, Trump touted his administration's "new & positive attitude about the Right to life," while accusing the "Radical Left" of "imploding" over abortion laws.he wrote.The rallying cry comes days after Alabama adopted the strictest abortion law in the country, criminalizing the procedure even in cases of rape or incest and threatening abortion providers with life behind bars.For pro-life activists, this may be a good thing: With two new Trump-appointed conservatives on the Supreme Court, anti-abortion groups are hoping that the 1973 ruling will be overturned.