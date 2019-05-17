U.S. President Donald Trump says he is sure Tehran will "soon" seek to negotiate with Washington, and he dismissed media reports suggesting there was disagreement within the administration of his policy toward Iran."I'm sure that Iran will want to talk soon," Trump wrote onon May 15 without elaborating.Tensions have risen since Trump in May 2018 pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers. The accord provided Tehran with relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.In pulling out of the agreement, Trump said the terms were not tough enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and did not address Iran's missile program or Tehran's alleged support for militants in the region.Iran denies it supports insurgent activity and has said its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes.Zarif said Tehran remained "committed" to the deal, noting that international inspectors have said Iran is in compliance with the agreement.He expressed hope that Japan and other U.S. allies will take "practical measures in order to maintain this valuable international agreement."Trump has ordered a beefing up of U.S. military assets in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, citing possible threats from Iran. The State Department also ordered the evacuation of all nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, citing tensions with neighboring Iran."Different opinions are expressed and I make a decisive and final decision -- it is a very simple process," he added.