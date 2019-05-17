© WEWS

Some residents living in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood are reporting and recording unexplained booms and flashes of light in the nighttime sky at all hours of the evening.Some of the light flashes and explosions have been recorded by home outdoor security cameras and are being posted on YouTube. Some are posting comments on Facebook.In recent weeks, the phenomenon has left residents guessing and speculating.Community activist Edward McDonald said the sonic booms are shaking both homes and the nerves of homeowners in the area of Fleet Avenue.Homeowners recording the unexplained disturbance have posted videos showingNews 5 forwarded some of the recordings to Cleveland Councilman Tony Brancatelli, who pledged to look into the on-going mystery.Meanwhile, McDonald is hoping the origin of the blasts is discovered soon before they cause some real issues."Absolutely, I think if it's not controlled," McDonald said. "We all know the powers of concussions, or concussion booms, and I really think that the vibration could cause some damage at some point."