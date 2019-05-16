Astonishingly, NASA's Apollo spacecraft and the Soviet Union's Luna probes, all of which landed on the near side of the Moon (Fig. 1a), did not return samples of the lunar mantle

Nature 569, 338-339 (2019)

The Moon is a small planetary body that has separated into. It is therefore of tremendous value for understanding the evolution of planetary interiors. However, the composition of the lunar mantle remains uncertain. In January, the Chinese spacecraft Chang'e-4 landed in a large impact crater on the far side of the Moon and deployed its rover, Yutu2. Writing in Nature, Li et al.use spectral observations by Yutu2 to infer the presence of olivine and low-calcium pyroxene - minerals that might have originated in the lunar mantle.Similar to the other inner bodies of the Solar System, the Moon is thought to have gone through a magma-ocean phase, in which it was partially or completely molten. As the magma ocean solidified, dense mafic (rich in magnesium and iron) minerals such as olivine and low-calcium pyroxene crystallized at the ocean's base. After three-quarters of the ocean had solidified, less dense minerals such as plagioclase (aluminium silicate) floated to the surface, which led to the formation of a highland crust composed mainly of calcium-rich plagioclase. And at the end of the ocean's solidification, minerals enriched in elements that were the last to enter the solid phase crystallized beneath the crust. This process therefore induced radial stratification - a series of compositionally distinct layers - in the lunar interior., the observed composition and mineralogy of distinct surface regions called lunar terranes - as revealed by sensors on orbiting satellites and by samples returned to Earth - are consistent with this conceptually simple model of formation. However,With the successful implementation of its Queqiao communications satellite, in May 2018, the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program has paved the way for in situ surface exploration and sample-return missions on the lunar far side.This structure's size and regional crustal thickness (as estimated by NASA's GRAIL mission) suggest that itConsequently, in situ exploration of the South Pole-Aitken Basin has long been advocated by scientists internationally.Li and colleagues describe results obtained by Chang'e-4, which touched down in the 186-km-diameter Von Kármán Crater on the floor of the South Pole-Aitken Basin (Fig. 1b). Their findings are based on the spectra of reflected light that were recorded by Yutu2 as it traversed the Von Kármán Crater. The authors report the detection of materials in the vicinity of the Chang'e-4 landing site that differ markedly from most samples obtained from the Moon's surface. In particular, the materials contain mafic components that seem to be dominated by a mixture of olivine and low-calcium pyroxene.On the basis of these observations, the Moon's upper mantle might be composed predominantly of both olivine and low-calcium pyroxene.The methods and tools that Li et al. used for the spectroscopic analyses were handled with great care, and the authors' detection of the minerals is highly reliable. But the precise determination of the relative mineral abundances in the mineral assemblages - which might include small amounts of plagioclase and high-calcium pyroxene - is a contentious issue, because of the complex nature of the minerals' overlapping spectral features., with a focus on the size distribution of mineral grains, to attain a well-constrained assessment of the olivine compositionIn future work, Li et al. should characterize at the landing site not only soil samples but also samples of rock. This task could be carried out through a comprehensive in situ exploration of the area that surrounds the Chang'e-4 landing site, with the acquisition of reflectance spectra from selected bedrock targets. Such exploration is also crucial to better document the geological context of the detected materials, so that potential issues that might call into question the authors' interpretation of their results can be addressed. These issues includeNevertheless, Li and colleagues' results are thrilling and could have considerable implications for characterizing the composition of the Moon's upper mantle, and for establishing constraints on characteristics of the lunar magma ocean that would have varied with time. Such characteristics include the ocean's depth, its rate of cooling and its rate of evolution - the latter of which is controlled by magma viscosity, convection processes and the subsequent development of instability. In a broader sense, the authors' findings might also affect our understanding of the formation and evolution of planetary interiors. It is of the utmost importance to make progress towards unpacking the geology of the lunar far side, expanding our fundamental knowledge of the Moon's formation and, and preparing future sample-return missions.