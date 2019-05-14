Emergency responders in Warren County had their hands full Sunday evening after a calf got stuck in a sinkhole.According to the Warren County Emergency Management Department, rescuers from the Alvaton and Gott Fire Departments were called out to a farm in Alvaton after a calf fell into a 40 ft. deep sinkhole.After several hours of trying to figure out how to rescue the calf, it was successfully hauled out of the sinkhole and reunited with its mother, making it a Mother's Day to remember.