Contract troops are a lot more effective at performing their tasks than those who join the military as conscripts, the Russian Orthodox Church's spokesman said commenting on the mandatory military draft."I don't share this stance that it's imperative for every man to serve in the military," Hilarion said during a live TV appearance.The Metropolitan, who said that he used served in the army on call-up himself, expressed the belief thatRussian men aged between 18 and 27 years are obliged to serve in the armed forces for a one-year term if they don't have army respite due to health and other reasons, according to Russian law.President Vladimir Putin said in April that military conscription is set to become history in the country, with MPs estimating that it would be possible to fully form the Russian military with contractors in 10 to 15 years.Currently, more than 1.9 million people serve in the Russian armed forces. Around a million of them are military professionals; some 400,000 are contractors, with the rest being conscripts.