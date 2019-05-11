© AP/Adel Hana



A Palestinian died and at least 30 others were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border, the Gaza Health Ministry spokeswoman, Wafaa Yagi, told Sputnik.during clashes with the Israeli army on the eastern borders of the enclave," the spokeswoman said. Earlier, it was reported thatThe Gaza border area has been a scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military when the Palestinians launched their anti-Israeli campaign, dubbed the Great March of Return.The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.The Israeli government refuses to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.