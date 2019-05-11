An outbound tanker collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel, releasing an unknown amount of gasoline product into the water, according to authorities.The Houston Ship Channel was closed from Light 61 to Light 75.Officials initially said about 25,000 barrels of reformate entered the water, but later said they were not sure how much was released.The name of the 755-foot tanker that struck the barges was Genesis River and it was headed to Bayport Container Dock No. 5, officials said.Friendswood dispatch reported receiving several calls related to a smell of gasoline within the city. Officials said the smell is directly related to the crash in the Ship Channel.Galveston County officials said the Port of Houston and Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health are currently monitoring the air quality in and around the accident. County officials said the monitoring reports are not showing any detectable levels of concern in air quality in Kemah and Clear Lake Shores.Friendswood officials said tests were completed for Friendswood and League City, and said the results were "good with no detections of actionable levels of chemicals found." The city said there is no danger to the public.Officials said people should turn off air conditioners to limit the smell within homes.Via Sky 2 video, one of the barges could be seen with a significant amount of damage.No injuries have been reported.