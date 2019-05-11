Puppet Masters
Ex-Polish president opines that it would be 'easier to liquidate' the EU and 'start all over again'
Sputnik
Thu, 09 May 2019 22:43 UTC
In an interview with the Swedish tabloid Afronbladet, former Polish President Lech Walesa specifically claimed that the EU wasn't worth preserving in its current form.
"The EU was created in completely different conditions than those currently taking place. I have repeatedly warned Germany and France that the bloc cannot be saved if its member states go in different directions", Walesa said.
According to him, it is much easier "to liquidate the EU in its current form and start all over again" in terms of its creation.
Walesa believes that all EU countries should re-apply for EU membership, and that a list of 10 rights and obligations pertaining to the member states should be compiled.
"Sometimes evolution must take a big step in order to move forward, something that took place when we moved from communism to democracy within a short time. Now we have to make a stride again", he emphasised.
Touching upon the upcoming elections to the European Parliament later this month, Walesa admitted that he has yet to select a candidate.
"I do not know for whom to vote but I will vote because I must do so. I will choose the least harmful option", Walesa said.
His remarks come amid speculation about the imminent break-up of the EU, which is currently weakened by growing tensions within the bloc related to a number of issues.
One of the main points of discord, pitting Germany and France against Eastern Europe's four Visegrad countries, is migrant redistribution. Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary have been unwilling to meet the quota requirements and take in a certain number of refugees amid the ongoing migration crisis which has persisted in the EU since 2015.
Putin thanks WWII vets for their service prior to the V-Day 2019 military parade in Red Square
To penetrate and dissipate these clouds of darkness, the general mind must be strengthened by education.
- Thomas Jefferson
Recent Comments
ALL of these 'devices of convenience' are tools of the deep state for tracking anyone foolish enough to think they need one. Just like 'alexa',...
The actual owner can always foreclose. Possession in fee or fee simple is not ownership. It is a fancy way or saying lease.
I thought only a bank could foreclose?
Have a video from alpe de huez Tour de France finish line showing the heavy snow in this area over these days. Will upload and share another week.
This child 's on diction is due to the fact that she was starved, not because of veganism. Dont miss interpret this evidence. The parents neglect...