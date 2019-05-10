© RT

Fierce clashes broke out on the streets of Bogota, Colombia between student protesters armed with Molotov cocktails and police in armored vehicles deploying water cannon.Violence erupted outside The National Pedagogic University as anti-government protests over education and state pension cuts proposed by President Iván Duque continue.Police fired water cannon and launched tear gas to disperse the protesters who pelted the riot squad with stones and Molotov cocktails.According to Colombian media, there were no arrests in connection with the violence which took place Thursday.