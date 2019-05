Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera said in a news release that Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa was arrested late Thursday and will appear in court on Friday. She's charged with attempted felony murder and child abuse.Officials say two people heard the baby crying and found her in the trash bin on Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine.Investigators haven't said what led them to Sousa.Under Florida law, newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked.Jail records don't list a lawyer for Sousa.