A man has been convicted of murder in the strangulation of a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent suburbs.Jonathan Harris told reporters that he believed "justice was served" as he was led out of the courtroom late Thursday. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence.Officials have said Christina Carlin-Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met 31-year-old Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Carlin-Kraft's body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening.Carlin-Kraft's modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.