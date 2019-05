© Peter Hartenfelser

No.

No.

No.

There are no studies showing 5G is safe There are plenty of studies showing 5G is potentially very bad for our health

Earlier this year, a Senate hearing was held during which Sen. Blumenthal asked industry reps some interesting questions.Have they tested 5G for safety themselves?Are they aware of any independent studies showing the safety of 5G?Does the FCC have any studies showing 5G is safe?See for yourself:Now, let's see if we have this straight:Right, so, who wants some 5G?!