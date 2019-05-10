© Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images



A judge has sentenced the fake German heiress Anna SorokinJudge Diane Kiesel said she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception, her labyrinthine lies that kept her con afloat" at the sentencing on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan state court. As she handed down sentence, Kiesel reportedly made a reference to Bruce Springsteen's song Blinded by the Light."She was blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City," the judge said, according to BuzzFeed News.Sorokin, a would-be art collector, planned to open a members-only arts club but became known as the "Soho grifter" after her deception upon New York's glitzy social scene came to light. Sorokin, 28, was found guilty last month of grand larceny and theft of services.But at sentencing she was humbled. Wearing a long-sleeved black dress, she told the judge: "I apologize for the mistakes I made."Sorokin's story became a media sensation, and she received lengthy profiles in magazines and reams of tabloid coverage. A TV series about her life was also planned.At the trial, prosecutors said she overdrew a bank account and forged financial records to further the ruse that she perpetrated under the name Anna Delvey. The jury agreed she had fraudulentlyProsecutors said Sorokin's ambition was to "live the fantasy of an extravagant lifestyle beyond her means".The jury rejected some of the charges against her, including an alleged attempt to fraudulently obtain a $22m (£17m) loan, and an accusation that she had swindled $60,000 from a friend who had paid for a lavish trip to Morocco.Prosecutors told the court Sorokin now has barely "a cent to her name".US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) has said it will seek to deport Sorokin, who was born in Russia, to Germany following her release from state custody. Ice said Sorokin overstayed her 2017 visa.