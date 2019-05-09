© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

It looked like a spy, it wiretapped like a spy, and set up sting operations like a spy - but James Comey says the FBI's counterintelligence operation against Donald Trump's presidential campaign was "investigating."In an appearance on 'CBS This Morning' on Wednesday, America's former top spy, sorry, investigator, took aim at Attorney General William Barr for his claim that FBI "spying did occur"on the Trump campaign in 2016."Yeah, I have no idea what he's talking about. The FBI doesn't spy, the FBI investigates," Comey told CBS. "We investigated a very serious allegation, that Americans might be hooked up with the Russian effort to attack our democracy."So was the FBI's counterintelligence campaign spying or not spying? That's an issue of semantics.While Barr referred to the FBI's campaign as "spying," his use of the word angered America's top spies.Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called Barr's comments "stunning" and "scary," while current FBI Director Christopher Wray told senators on Tuesday that "spying" is "not the term I would use" to describe the FBI's "surveillance activity.""Lots of people have different colloquial phrases," he added.Although currently embroiled in a struggle with House Democrats over his refusal to hand over a fully unredacted version of the Mueller report, Barr told the Senate last week that his department is "working to try to reconstruct" the FBI's spying, sorry, surveillance, on the Trump campaign. The Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz is also probing the legality of the FBI's Carter Page surveillance warrant, with a report expected by June.