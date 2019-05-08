Emergency workers carried out dozens of high water rescues in areas around Houston, Texas, after flooding from 07 May, 2019. Storms have also brought heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Kansas, where some homes have been evacuated.
Texas
Some areas of Houston recorded almost 10 inches (254 mm) of rain in 24 hours to early 08 May, 2019. National Weather Service (NWS) Houston said rainfall rates in areas over Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties were around 2 to 3 inches per hour.
Firefighters and police worked to evacuate some homes and rescue people from vehicles on impassable roads, in particular in areas around Kingwood in northeast Houston, and Sugar Land, situated to the southwest of the city in Fort Bend County.
Fort Bend County declared a local state of disaster for flash flooding and potential Brazos River flooding. The City of Sugar Land said via Social Media, "We've over 7 inches of rain during the past four hours. All major roadways impassable. Seek high ground and avoid driving if possible. More rain is expected"
The Houston Fire Department reported they had received about 250 calls for high water rescues in the Kingwood and had conducted approximately 40 rescues.
Kansas
There were also reports of flooding in the state of Kansas, along with hail and strong winds. NWS Wichita said, "Very heavy rain caused a lot of flooding last night, with numerous impacts still occurring this morning. We are encouraging everyone to plan ahead for a less-than-normal commute in some spots this morning. Normal routes may be impassable."
Early on 08 May, homes evacuated in Peabody due to quickly rising water. Earlier, around 15 people from several homes had to be evacuated in parts of Chanute, Kansas, on 06 May.
The NWS issued a "Flash Flood Emergency" for Augusta, Mulvane, Douglass and Rose Hill. Rose Hill Fire Department reported that 5 inches of rain fell in 2 hours during the evening of 07 May. Flooding in the area closed roads. At last one person had to be rescued from the flood water.
Days of severe weather
Severe weather has dogged wide areas of the USA over the last few days. A series of severe storms swept through the South and Midwest from 30 April, 2019, bringing tornadoes, strong winds, hail, heavy rain and flooding.
Two fatalities were reported in separate incidents in Oklahoma and 3 people died in severe weather-related incidents in Missouri. Several tornadoes were reported in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas. Flash flooding was reported in areas from Texas to Michigan from 30 April.
A state of emergency was declared in parts of Illinois, Oklahoma and Michigan, and extended in parts of Iowa as a result of flooding.
The heavy rain also increased levels of the Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi Rivers. Parts of the Mississippi River reached record levels at Davenport on 02 May.
Social Media
Storms sagging southeastward as outflow pushes the focus for storms south through 10 pm. Rainfall rates in the highlighted area over Fort Bend/Brazoria/Galveston counties 2-3" hour.— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 8, 2019
Widespread roadway flooding across parts of the area please do not drive into flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/lvL4q9yl31
Happening Now: Traffic Hazard— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 7, 2019
Constable Deputies are assisting Spring ISD Police in the 99 block of Spring School Road and E Hardy Road for a school bus stuck in a ditch. Intersection is closed at this time. No injuries reported.
Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE pic.twitter.com/hAJz1IuqTR
Avoid Hamblen Road (or what used to be it) in Kingwood area. This road survived floods of 1994, Memorial Day, Tax Day, TS Allison, Hurricane Rita, Ike & Harvey. But not these storms. @TravisABC13 @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/n53aTbBMGi— Jason Smith (@TJSmithEsquire) May 7, 2019
Radar estimates over 10" of rain has fallen north of Kingwood. And it's still raining. Really a remarkable event today. And we've got a long way to go unfortunately. Stay plugged into the forecast this week. pic.twitter.com/NeQhIeKS7t— Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) May 7, 2019
@KHOU Flooding in Spring, TX we're flooded for the second time in 5 days here on Wellington Pass Dr. pic.twitter.com/pfIrLN4pUO— Jeff Forney (@j4ney_jeff) May 7, 2019
@KPRC2Justin @KPRC2Frank pic.twitter.com/zXHsDoaqNO— Carl Basye (@CarlBasye) May 7, 2019
HFD has received about 250 calls for high water rescues in the Kingwood area and have conducted approximately 40 rescues. Please avoid the area at this time. @HoustonFire— Sheldra Brigham (@SheldraBrigham) May 8, 2019