Texas

Kansas

Days of severe weather

Social Media

Storms sagging southeastward as outflow pushes the focus for storms south through 10 pm. Rainfall rates in the highlighted area over Fort Bend/Brazoria/Galveston counties 2-3" hour.



Widespread roadway flooding across parts of the area please do not drive into flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/lvL4q9yl31 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 8, 2019



Happening Now: Traffic Hazard



Constable Deputies are assisting Spring ISD Police in the 99 block of Spring School Road and E Hardy Road for a school bus stuck in a ditch. Intersection is closed at this time. No injuries reported.



Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE pic.twitter.com/hAJz1IuqTR — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 7, 2019



Avoid Hamblen Road (or what used to be it) in Kingwood area. This road survived floods of 1994, Memorial Day, Tax Day, TS Allison, Hurricane Rita, Ike & Harvey. But not these storms. @TravisABC13 @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/n53aTbBMGi — Jason Smith (@TJSmithEsquire) May 7, 2019



Radar estimates over 10" of rain has fallen north of Kingwood. And it's still raining. Really a remarkable event today. And we've got a long way to go unfortunately. Stay plugged into the forecast this week. pic.twitter.com/NeQhIeKS7t — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) May 7, 2019



@KHOU Flooding in Spring, TX we're flooded for the second time in 5 days here on Wellington Pass Dr. pic.twitter.com/pfIrLN4pUO — Jeff Forney (@j4ney_jeff) May 7, 2019



HFD has received about 250 calls for high water rescues in the Kingwood area and have conducted approximately 40 rescues. Please avoid the area at this time. @HoustonFire — Sheldra Brigham (@SheldraBrigham) May 8, 2019



Storms and heavy rain have again caused flash flooding in parts of the USA. This is the second spate of flash flooding in the last few days.Emergency workers carried out dozens of high water rescues in areas around Houston, Texas, after flooding from 07 May, 2019. Storms have also brought heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Kansas, where some homes have been evacuated.National Weather Service (NWS) Houston saidFirefighters and police worked to evacuate some homes and rescue people from vehicles on impassable roads, in particular in areas around Kingwood in northeast Houston, and Sugar Land, situated to the southwest of the city in Fort Bend County.Fort Bend County declared a local state of disaster for flash flooding and potential Brazos River flooding. The City of Sugar Land said via Social Media,All major roadways impassable. Seek high ground and avoid driving if possible. More rain is expected"The Houston Fire Department reported they had received about 250 calls for high water rescues in the Kingwood and had conducted approximately 40 rescues.There were also reports of flooding in the state of Kansas, along with hail and strong winds. NWS Wichita said, "Very heavy rain caused a lot of flooding last night, with numerous impacts still occurring this morning. We are encouraging everyone to plan ahead for a less-than-normal commute in some spots this morning. Normal routes may be impassable."Early on 08 May, homes evacuated in Peabody due to quickly rising water. Earlier, around 15 people from several homes had to be evacuated in parts of Chanute, Kansas, on 06 May.The NWS issued a "Flash Flood Emergency" for Augusta, Mulvane, Douglass and Rose Hill.. Flooding in the area closed roads. At last one person had to be rescued from the flood water.Two fatalities were reported in separate incidents in Oklahoma and 3 people died in severe weather-related incidents in Missouri.Flash flooding was reported in areas from Texas to Michigan from 30 April.A state of emergency was declared in parts of Illinois, Oklahoma and Michigan, and extended in parts of Iowa as a result of flooding.The heavy rain also increased levels of the Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi Rivers. Parts of the Mississippi River reached record levels at Davenport on 02 May.