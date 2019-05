The US administration would have preferred to support a Middle Eastern country willing to declare war on Iran.

Nevertheless,

Iran is not Yemen

a defensive strategy

This article is translated for free to many languages by volunteers so readers can enjoy the content. It shall not be masked by Paywall. I'd like to thank my followers and readers for the confidence and support. If you like it, please don't feel embarrassed to contribute and help fund it for as little as 1 Euro. Your contribution, however small, will help ensure its continuity. Thank you.

One year after the US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (known also as JCPOA- Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action), the US is flexing its muscles by announcing an already previously scheduled departure of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as a measure to frighten Iran and force it to the negotiation table. Iran responded by showing a video that included several US Navy in the Persian Gulf as potential targets to its forces.This is why Iran is expected to refer back to resolutions 26, 36 and 37 to send a warning to the UN to rectify the violation of the deal by the US or else Tehran will be in its legal position to "cease performing its commitments in whole or in part". This is what President Hassan Rouhani is expected to announce tomorrow Wednesday the 8of May, according to Iranian official sources, who expect Iran to stay in the deal for now."Iran doesn't want to trigger a hostile reaction from the United Nations and its European allies, so that they do not join the US in imposing sanctions as they did in 2011. This is why Iran will remain as a signature member of the JCPOA., said the official source to me.Iran is expected to abide by the article 26, calling upon the US administration, the President and the Congress to "refrain from imposing new nuclear-related sanctions... re-introduce or re-impose sanctions specific in Annex II". According to article 26, US failure to respect the deal will offer Iran "ground to cease performing its commitments under this JCPOA in whole or in part".Iran is expected to invoke Article 36 that states "if Iran believed that any of the EU+3 were not meeting their commitments under this JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution...that will have 15 days to resolve the issue, unless the time period is extended by consensus". Therefore, the Iranians responsible are not expected to go to a military war against the US butAccording to Iranian sources, those in Iran calling for "an immediate and complete withdrawal from the JCPOA failed to convince the majority of decision-makers to adopt a radical approach,Iran would then have the option of disregarding concerns related to Arak Nuclear Complex heavy water production plant to produce and reprocess weapons-grade plutonium and to restart unrestricted enrichment".The US Navy, as a normal procedure, is still in regular contact with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stationed at the entrance of the Hormuz Strait, even if the IRGC is on the US terrorism list.Thus, a war with a slim chance of a favourable outcome for the West is not expected despite the rise of tensions in the Persian Gulf., and is not in a position to cease its supports to its partners in the Middle East unless the constitution is amended. And last,This strategy reflects Iran's experience during the Iraq-Iran war in 1980's, when Iran was much less well equipped than it is today.Notwithstanding overwhelming US military capabilities, the US administration is sending signals of weakness to its regional allies and to Iran. Tehran's challenges to the US are also watched carefully by theProof-read by: C.G.B