'We have so many people talking about toxic masculinity, but so few talking about toxic femininity'Jermelle MacLeod is a man, and he's not going to apologize for it.The San Diego State University freshman and budding philosopher recently took to the pages of the campus newspaper The Daily Aztec and let the world know what he thinks of the term "toxic masculinity" and those who wield it."For example, one person may like the typical 'alpha male,'" MacLeod wrote. "Confident, loud, powerful, buff, etc. But another person may find those traits unlikeable, and so they'll brand that male as 'toxic' because 'toxic masculinity' is a catch-all term for any traits a man has that are considered unlikeable or 'overly masculine.'""A toxic person can be defined as somebody that is poisonous to you or society. Toxic people can be any gender, male, female or nonbinary. So why do we have an entire term for men?"" ... We have so many people talking about toxic masculinity, but so few talking about toxic femininity."MacLoad, in an interview this week with The College Fix, said he has no regrets about taking on controversial topic.MacLeod is no stranger to writing - nor taking on the subject of men.His byline discussing male behavior and characteristics has been featured on The Good Men Project website with headlines such as "Free Will: How Men Can Steer Clear of Society's Outdated Expectations" and "Lessons From a Man on the Road: How can a man live life without worrying about what someone else thinks of him?" His musings are also published on Medium.As for his decision to broach toxic masculinity in the pages of The Daily Aztec, it was a "buildup of things," he told The Fix.MacLeod was referring to a decision earlier this year by the American Psychological Association to offer guidelines calling "traditional masculinity" harmful.MacLeod will not be shamed, even in the face of backlash, he said. His column prompted an angry letter to the editor and more."There was obviously that whole letter to the editor , which was a response, then there were a lot of nasty messages on Twitter and Facebook," he said.MacLeod said people called him negative names and one compared him to Vice President Mike Pence. Another wrote that his work would be in a manifesto for a school shooter.But on the flip side, "there was actually more positives than negatives," he said.Asked why he thinks masculinity is under attack, he said it's an attack on individualism.And he's pushing back - even in class."The teachers usually just nod in silence, the students kind of raise their eyebrows and look at me weird," he said.At the end of the day, it's a broken narrative."So everything just stems from this misunderstanding of what makes a man and what masculinity is."