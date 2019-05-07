Global climate change

The Islamic militant group known as ISIS

Cyberattacks from other countries

North Korea's nuclear program

The condition of the global economy

U.S. power and influence

Russia's power and influence

China's power and influence

Perception of U.S. power as a threat is closely tied to views on Trump.

Russia is the least bothered about any threats.

Latin America is more concerned about U.S. influence.

The U.S. is most concerned about cyberattacks.