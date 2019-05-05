Sergey Lavrov and Jorge Arreaza
The Venezuelan foreign minister is heading to Moscow for a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. The top diplomats are set to discuss recent developments after a failed coup attempt in Caracas.

The talks between Jorge Arreaza and Sergey Lavrov are expected to begin on Sunday after the Venezuelan minister arrives in Moscow. During the rare face-to-face discussion, they will seek a solution to the bitter political crisis that is crippling the Latin American nation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Arreaza and Lavrov will also discuss "options for international mediation efforts to facilitate dialogue between the government and the opposition." Finally, their meeting will touch upon trade, investment and military cooperation.

Washington's "irresponsible" plan to overthrow the Caracas government by force would result in a catastrophe, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned, calling on the US to stick to the international law on Venezuela.

Lavrov denounced "an unprecedented campaign led by the US and aimed at toppling Venezuela's legitimate government." What Venezuela needs right now is political dialogue, not power grab attempts, the Russian minister said.

"Attempts to stage a violent upheaval in Caracas have nothing to do with democratic process, and only disrupt any prospects of political settlement."

Only Venezuelans themselves can define the fate of their state, Lavrov said, as he called for "inclusive political dialogue."

The meeting comes at a troubled time for Venezuela, which recently saw a massive effort by US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power. During violent clashes in and around Caracas, Guaido called for an uprising against the government, but the army and security forces remained loyal to President Maduro.

The talks will also be held just one day before Lavrov meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland. Moscow and Washington are at odds over Venezuela, but the Russian Foreign Ministry said the timing of two meetings does not contain any message.

Pompeo himself had commented on the Venezuelan unrest, reiterating that "military action is possible." President Maduro has urged the army to remain vigilant and ready should the US launch an offensive on Venezuela.