© Unknown



echoing President Trump's description of it as "worse than Watergate.""This scandal is worse than Watergate, and it was perpetrated by Barack Obama and Joe Biden's administration. We need a full accounting of what Obama and Biden knew and when they knew it," McDaniel tweeted on Friday, also pointing the finger at former FBI Director James Comey.McDaniel's tweet came a day after thePapadopoulos said he'd met with several spies while in London, who probed him for connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. He maintains that he knew Turk to be a spy from their first meeting, and figured her for a CIA operative.with a report due later this month or in June, according to Attorney General William Barr.Among other things, Horowitz's report willa Cambridge University professor and FBI informant who invited Papadopoulos to London and spoke to several other Trump campaign officials to gather information for the bureau. Turk posed as a university assistant to Halper while meeting Papadopoulos in London.The report will likely also detail theThe warrant was obtained based on unproven allegations contained in the now-infamous Democrat-financed 'Steele Dossier:' Allegations that former FBI Director Comey admitted later that the agency knew were uncorroborated.President Trump greeted the New York Times' report with interest. "Finally, Mainstream Media is getting involved," he tweeted on Friday. "This is bigger than WATERGATE but the reverse."Watergate was the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon in 1974, after he was accused of sending agents to break into the Democratic party offices and then covering it up.With Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report clearing Trump of any collusion with Russia,AG Barr sent shockwaves through the Washington establishment last month, when he declared that FBI "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign."I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal," Barr told a Congressional hearing.On Capitol Hill, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) has said that he will make several criminal referrals to Barr, while Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) promised to launch his own investigation into the FBI's Trump probe."They were so in the tank for Clinton and hated Trump's guts," Graham told McClatchy on Wednesday, referring to the FBI.