muslim patrol
They're not cops or armed vigilantes, but Brooklyn's new 'Muslim patrol' hopes to work with police to help make their neighborhood more Muslim-friendly. RT's Caleb Maupin joined the patrol on its beat.

Founded by a Yemeni migrant and boasting at least 30 members, the Muslim Community Patrol's (MCP) main aim is to be the "eyes and ears" of Brooklyn's Muslim community. With uniforms and marked cars complete with sirens, the group could easily be mistaken for regular police - but don't be fooled. The patrolmen are unarmed and have no police powers. Instead, the group radios to police if they encounter something that requires police action - or firepower. The volunteer-based organization is believed to be the first Muslim 'patrol' of its kind in the United States.

The patrol was founded in response to concerns over an uptick in Islamophobia, but they do much more than just patrol the streets. One volunteer who spoke with Maupin said that the group offers counseling, feeds the homeless, and participates in other community outreach projects.

"We're here to help bridge the community together," the volunteer said.

Local residents who spoke to RT seemed supportive of the initiative, although a few said the patrol, which mirrors similar groups created by Hasidic and Asian communities in Brooklyn, was cause for concern.