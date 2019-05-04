They're not cops or armed vigilantes, but Brooklyn's new 'Muslim patrol' hopes to work with police to help make their neighborhood more Muslim-friendly. RT's Caleb Maupin joined the patrol on its beat.The patrol was founded in response to concerns over an uptick in Islamophobia, but they do much more than just patrol the streets. One volunteer who spoke with Maupin said that the group offers counseling, feeds the homeless, and participates in other community outreach projects."We're here to help bridge the community together," the volunteer said.Local residents who spoke to RT seemed supportive of the initiative, although a few said the patrol, which mirrors similar groups created by Hasidic and Asian communities in Brooklyn, was cause for concern.