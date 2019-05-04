pedophile Vimal Chand
Vimal Chand and another person have been arrested in connection with the case.
An upmarket house in northern India is at the center of a child abuse probe as CCTV footage has allegedly revealed that a retired insurance executive sexually exploited several underage girls over a two-year period.

Vimal Chand allegedly abused children as young as 10 years old in his home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with police saying that he likely recorded the encounters on the property's 13 CCTV cameras for voyeuristic reasons, the Times of India reports.

The footage looks set to prove the 63-year-old's downfall as it was discovered by a technician who was repairing the camera system. The technician allegedly tried to extort Chand before turning the footage over to the authorities.

Chand's sprawling bright yellow "house of horror" was known throughout the area as a place where poor children could get treats for free. The police say most of the victims were from poor backgrounds and Chand would lure them to his property with the promise of work.

"He would call these girls in the name of hiring domestic help. He would later provide them food, clothes and financial help," police spokesperson Nitin Tiwari said.

A neighbor said Chand began feeding poor girls at a local temple after his wife passed away in 2016. "He often used to give money and clothes to them. Happy over freebies, these children started lining outside his house where he would serve them food and give them money and clothes," Soma Pal told the newspaper.

The police have already traced at least six of the alleged pedophile's victims. The businessman and one other person have been arrested in connection with the case that has sent shock waves through the region.