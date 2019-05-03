© AFP 2019 / KHALIL MAZRAAWI

Jordanian King Abdullah II fired several senior officials, including the general intelligence chief over the past week following reports of a plot to destabilise the kingdom.The Jordanian King replaced the director of the General Intelligence Department, General Adnan al-Jundi, who held one of the most influential positions in the country. The palace issued a statement stating that the king had decided to retire Jundi, replacing him with General Ahmed Husni, who has served in several senior intelligence posts.Haaretz also noted that Jordanian officials are worried about the repercussions of the Middle East peace proposal that the Trump administration is gearing up to present. The concern is that the plan could destabilize the kingdom and undermine its relations with the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States and other Arab countries.Jordanian officials have firmly denied reports that the kingdom will grant citizenship to more than a million Palestinian refugees in exchange for generous economic assistance, estimated at tens of billions of dollars, as part of the peace plan.