© Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes



Demonstrators marching in Paris to markhave been met with tear gas, images from the French capital show, with reports of over 300 people detained.The procession was scheduled to start at 2:30pm local time butHuge plumes of smoke can be seen rising from tear gas canisters or smoke grenades along the protest route. according to French reports.Meanwhile, France Info reports that a group of between 200 and 300 protesters tried to break into a police station inLocal authorities said efforts were made to break into the station via the car park behind the building, but were repelled by police using tear gas.In Paris, protesters in some parts of the city haveJournalists at the scene reported seeing protesters throwing projectiles at police, who continued to charge the crowd and fire gas canisters. Several protesters and at least one policemen have reportedly been injured in the clashes.Demonstrators including Yellow Vest protesters, labor unions, pensioners, and students are marching through the streets of Paris to celebrate International Workers' Day. Each year, May 1 is marked by large demonstrations of workers and labor activists who organize marches to campaign for improved working conditions and other social issues.