Comment: The French government claims just 164,000 people were out on the streets across France today, of which 28,000 protested in Paris. Based on video footage from just the Paris protest, the real figure is likely 20+ times higher.
Incidentally, the precise moment violence 'erupted' was when a phalanx of 'Black Bloc' - the ISIS of anti-globalism - charged through the actual protesters and attacked a line of riot police, who then charged and let fly with tear gas and 'flash-grenades'. It can be seen on Sputnik's live-feed of the protest, at 01:12:40
The procession was scheduled to start at 2:30pm local time but clashes have already erupted between riot police and protesters who have turned out in their thousands. Huge plumes of smoke can be seen rising from tear gas canisters or smoke grenades along the protest route.
Some 330 protestors were arrested on Wednesday and more than 17,700 "preventive checks" carried out by police, according to French reports.
Meanwhile, France Info reports that a group of between 200 and 300 protesters tried to break into a police station in Besançon, eastern France. Local authorities said efforts were made to break into the station via the car park behind the building, but were repelled by police using tear gas.
In Paris, protesters in some parts of the city have begun erecting barricades to block the advance of charging riot police.
Journalists at the scene reported seeing protesters throwing projectiles at police, who continued to charge the crowd and fire gas canisters. Several protesters and at least one policemen have reportedly been injured in the clashes.
Demonstrators including Yellow Vest protesters, labor unions, pensioners, and students are marching through the streets of Paris to celebrate International Workers' Day. Each year, May 1 is marked by large demonstrations of workers and labor activists who organize marches to campaign for improved working conditions and other social issues.