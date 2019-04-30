This is the dramatic moment a large waterspout was seen swirling along the ocean off the coast of a Thai island.The tornado caused by an ongoing heatwave was seen by locals and tourists near Koh Si Chang in Chonburi, eastern Thailand this morning (April 30).appeared two kilometres away from the island's most popular shore, Tha Wang beach at 6.30 a.m.He said: ''There has been this kind of tornado before''It may be caused by the unpredictable weather. It's very hot these days and it hasn't rained on the island for a week.''The tornado lasted for 30 minutes before it finally dispersed. Nobody was reportedly injured and no damages were caused.''Luckily, the storm didn't last long enough to hit the island. I couldn't imagine what would happen if it did,'' Arkom added.