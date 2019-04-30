Illegal immigrants
© Unknown
Southern Border Patrol and illegal immigrants
This week, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector encountered multiple groups of illegal aliens.

On Monday afternoon, Rio Grande City agents patrolling near Fronton, Texas, encountered a group of 150 illegal aliens, primarily comprised of family units and unaccompanied children who readily turned themselves in. Agents determined the individuals in the group to be from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

On Tuesday morning, during a span of five hours, McAllen agents apprehended 271 illegal aliens mainly comprised of family units and unaccompanied children from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua near the small community of Los Ebanos, Texas. Agents encountered the first group of 98 illegal aliens around midnight, followed by a small group of ten a half hour later. Just after 1:00 A.M., agents encountered another group consisting of 46 illegal aliens. An hour later, a group of 87 turned themselves in, shadowed by another group of 26 illegal aliens. Agents took custody of the last four shortly after 4:30 A.M.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rio Grande City agents responded to the report of a large group of illegal aliens near Roma, Texas. Upon arrival, agents took custody of 180 illegal aliens primarily comprised of family units and unaccompanied children from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Border Patrol is processing the subjects accordingly.