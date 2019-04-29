Puppet Masters
Is Turkey supporting Daesh in LIbya? LNA General Haftar claims he has evidence
Sputnik
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 18:41 UTC
"Turkey is one of the countries supporting terrorism around the world. We posses leaked #Turkish documents and other evidence that prove the Turkish regime's support for #ISIS," LNA said on its official Twitter account.
The statement added that the LNA was fighting al-Qaeda* terrorist organization in Tripoli.
Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari accused Turkey on Friday of supporting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group and other terrorist groups in Syria's militant-held Idlib region.
For years, Libya has been split between two governments. The eastern part of the country is controlled by the parliament elected in 2014 and backed by the LNA, while the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western parts.
Earlier in April, Haftar ordered an offensive to retake Tripoli from the GNA-backed forces. The LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements as well as the Tripoli International Airport, located some 20 miles from the capital. GNA's forces have meanwhile announced a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to repel the National Army.
*Daesh, al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham - a terrorist group banned in Russia
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
