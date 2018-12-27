© Reuters / Hani Amara



Libya has been in a state of chaos and turmoil since 2011, when a NATO bombing campaign helped militants

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Libya's foreign ministry in Tripoli, which have left at least three people dead and, killing three employees and injuring at least ten others. Later in the day, the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, through its propaganda outlet.The assault on the diplomatic compoundThe third attacker was killed in the gunfire exchange with the ministry guards.overthrow and assassinate Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Ever since then the extremists have exploited the power vacuum, with sporadic clashes breaking out between various factions throughout the country and in the nation's capital, Tripoli. Currently, Libya has two rival governments and a plan to hold a presidential election this year was postponed due to the continuing power struggle., condemned the attack, somewhat ironically, stressing that it supports Libya's struggle against terrorism as the country continues to "work towards a prosperous, stable, and secure" future.