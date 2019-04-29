© 60 Minutes



The father of controversial Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has spoken out in a world exclusive interview, claiming his son was traded by the Ecuadorian embassy for a US bank loan."Ecuador doesn't have its own currency," John Shipton explained.Speaking with 60 Minutes reporter Tara Brown, Shipton was eager to defend his son following his very public arrest and eviction from the Ecuadorian embassy in London just two weeks ago.The world's most famous fugitive appeared almost unrecognisable as police dragged him from what had been his safe haven for the last seven years, chanting "the UK must resist."It was a move that shocked Assange's most dedicated supporters, and unrelenting critics.The self-proclaimed journalist had been granted protection by the embassy after outplaying authorities and winning asylum while wanted for alleged sexual assault charges and suspected espionage for releasing millions of highly classified US defence documents and video on his website Wikileaks.But it all came crashing down spectacularly in front of the world's media, after the Ecuadorians called in the police to remove Assange.They claimed he had become increasingly erratic, outstaying his welcome with bad behaviour which included skateboarding through the embassy corridors, wiping fecal matter on the walls and dumping soiled clothes in the bathroom.But Shipton is adamant their excuses are all part of a smear campaign, spearheaded by the US government which is determined to paint his son as a villain hacker, and not a hero of free speech.The US authorities have now charged Assange with conspiracy, a crime that carries a maximum five-year jail term.Their next move will be to try and extradite Assange to the US, a plan supported by former major general, Senator Jim Molan, who told 60 Minutes Assange is a serious security threat."He gave away what we call tactics, techniques and procedures," Molan told Brown."What he released is how we operate and for an enemy that is working against you that is absolute gold."But Shipton defends not just Wikileaks but Assange's decision to leak sensitive information, telling Brown the cyber news library is all in the name of transparency and accountability -The most polarising example being the 2016 US election, in which Wikileaks published 30,000 private and classified emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign.Many believed the mass email release handed Donald Trump the presidency.Grassroots supporters of Assange were dismayed - critical of his timing and the suspicion that the leaks came from Russia. Shipton was quick to shut down the allegation."It's Wikileaks. That's who he works for and with, not Russians and not USA," he told Brown - before launching into a tirade against Hillary Clinton.Also speaking to 60 Minutes was Greg Barnes, part of the Assange legal team, who claimed the recent arrest is revenge, orchestrated by the US government.Barnes is now seeking the Australian government to step in to stop Assange's extradition to the US, which he fears will involve torrid prison conditions and ultimately torture."If he were for example detained in China for this period of time and ill-treated there would be a hue and cry not only on the part of the government but the Australian media but because it's the United States we seem to think there is some form of exception."Shipton agrees that it's time for Australia to help save his son, and ultimately, finally bring him home.he told Brown."Family, he enjoyed looking after his children a lot... it's heart-breaking really.""It will be really nice to go and sit there with the kids and the occasional person saying good on you mate or welcome home. That would be good, that would be tops."