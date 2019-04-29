"Ecuador doesn't have its own currency," John Shipton explained.
"It uses the United States dollar... You can't get an IMF loan unless the United States approves it - upon agreement to remove Julian from the Embassy."
Speaking with 60 Minutes reporter Tara Brown, Shipton was eager to defend his son following his very public arrest and eviction from the Ecuadorian embassy in London just two weeks ago.
The world's most famous fugitive appeared almost unrecognisable as police dragged him from what had been his safe haven for the last seven years, chanting "the UK must resist."
It was a move that shocked Assange's most dedicated supporters, and unrelenting critics.
But it all came crashing down spectacularly in front of the world's media, after the Ecuadorians called in the police to remove Assange.
Comment: Only because the new president betrayed him for cash.
Assange was sold for $4.2 BILLION - Former Ecuadorian President confirms IMF loan in exchange for Assange
They claimed he had become increasingly erratic, outstaying his welcome with bad behaviour which included skateboarding through the embassy corridors, wiping fecal matter on the walls and dumping soiled clothes in the bathroom.
"The United States was determined to ruin his life, for whatever reason," he told Brown.
"They want to demonstrate that publishers and whistle-blowers will be destroyed."
The US authorities have now charged Assange with conspiracy, a crime that carries a maximum five-year jail term.
Their next move will be to try and extradite Assange to the US, a plan supported by former major general, Senator Jim Molan, who told 60 Minutes Assange is a serious security threat.
"He gave away what we call tactics, techniques and procedures," Molan told Brown.
"What he released is how we operate and for an enemy that is working against you that is absolute gold."
The most polarising example being the 2016 US election, in which Wikileaks published 30,000 private and classified emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Many believed the mass email release handed Donald Trump the presidency.
Grassroots supporters of Assange were dismayed - critical of his timing and the suspicion that the leaks came from Russia. Shipton was quick to shut down the allegation.
"It's Wikileaks. That's who he works for and with, not Russians and not USA," he told Brown - before launching into a tirade against Hillary Clinton.
"It's just ridiculous, it fits their meme, you know - 'We lost the election because of the Russians, not because we're clutzes, not because we called half the population of the United States deplorable, not because I was the worst candidate in 40 years to stand for election.Also speaking to 60 Minutes was Greg Barnes, part of the Assange legal team, who claimed the recent arrest is revenge, orchestrated by the US government.
"Not because I destroyed Libya and giggled like a madwoman seeing a bayonet that's stuffed up Gadaffi's a---hole.' I mean really."
"They want to teach the media a lesson which is, you mess with us, you mess with our security state, you reveal our secrets, we will take a very dim view of it and we'll come after you even if it takes nine or 10 years."
"If he were for example detained in China for this period of time and ill-treated there would be a hue and cry not only on the part of the government but the Australian media but because it's the United States we seem to think there is some form of exception."
Shipton agrees that it's time for Australia to help save his son, and ultimately, finally bring him home.
"[Julian has given up] almost everything human [for Wikileaks]," he told Brown.
"Family, he enjoyed looking after his children a lot... it's heart-breaking really."
"It will be really nice to go and sit there with the kids and the occasional person saying good on you mate or welcome home. That would be good, that would be tops."
Comment: The 60 Minutes segment in full. Try not to be nauseated by smirking interviewer Tara Brown when faced with a father's pain, or the outrageous claim from the warmonger Senator Jim Molan that exposing war crimes is endangering "sources and methods".