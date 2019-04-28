© Kamil Zihnioglu | AP



French Muslims are indeed joining the Yellow Vests

Zero doubt among Muslims: when the truncheons fly, Muslims will get hit first

Yellow Vests haven't done enough to reach out to Muslims

in France and the West it is very

au courant

for urbanites to look down on small-town people as a "basket of deplorables".

© Francisco Seco | AP



Massive support for Yellow Vests from Muslims, even if sometimes from afar

"If Muslims showed up and there were fights and destruction of property, we know the media would say these are 'violent Islamists', and this would only hurt the image of the Yellow Vests. We have already even heard this type of discourse."

About the author



Ramin Mazaheri is the chief correspondent in Paris for Press TV and has lived in France since 2009. He has been a daily newspaper reporter in the US, and has reported from Iran, Cuba, Egypt, Tunisia, South Korea and elsewhere. He is the author of I'll Ruin Everything You Are: Ending Western Propaganda on Red China. His work has appeared in various journals, magazines and websites, as well as on radio and television. He can be reached on Facebook.