Puppet Masters
Blackwater founder Erik Prince registers new company in Basra, Iraq
Sputnik
Sat, 27 Apr 2019 02:11 UTC
Frontier Logistics Consultancy DMCC, which is a subsidiary of Prince's new company Frontier Services Group (FSG), has been registered as a foreign company with Iraq's Ministry of Trade, Buzzfeed reported on Friday citing documents it had obtained.
The report said the subsidiary's office is based in Basra, located in Iraq's oil-rich southern region, close to the border with Iran and Kuwait.
FSG did not respond to requests for comment about the activity of its business in Iraq, according to the report. However, Prince said in an interview with Al Jazeera in March that FSG could be providing support for oil operations in Iraq or Pakistan.
In 2018, Prince, while reacting to US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out American troops stationed in Syria, noted that it would be wrong to "abandon" American allies in Syria, referring to the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and suggested that private military contractors could replace US troops to protect them.
FSG was established by Erik Prince, who is known for being the founder of the notorious private military company Blackwater. The private military company Blackwater, founded in 1997, was later sold and rebranded as Academi.
Blackwater's reputation suffered major blow after several of its contractors were accused of killing 17 Iraqi civilians, 14 of them without just cause in 2007. After a series of trials, one of them admitted his guilt, while four others were convicted of committing murder. One of them received a life sentence, while three others got 30 years in prison.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump: US is withdrawing from UN Arms Trade Treaty (ATT)
- US, Russia, China agree on withdrawal of forces, 'inclusive Afghan-led' peace process
- Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty doesn't change anything, just divides US pundits
- Nix retirement, Biden announces 2nd term in office before winning 1st one
- Ex-consul debunks MSM claims Assange at odds with embassy staff: 'He respected us'
- Trump's call to dump nukes deflects from arms control deals he exits
- Biden, Trump clash: Charlottesville 'fine people' comments and age jabs
- Putin: Russia may offer fast-track citizenship to all Ukrainians
- Blackwater founder Erik Prince registers new company in Basra, Iraq
- Man arrested for allegedly setting church on fire twice
- Yellow Vests overwhelmingly reject Macron's efforts to placate protest movement with 'rubbish' tax cuts
- Teen cheerleader's sudden death was caused by strep: 'We wouldn't wish this nightmare on anyone'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Planetary chills in both hemispheres
- First Amendment win: Texas judge blocks enforcement of anti-BDS law
- Uber passenger shot dead by 'companion,' gunman at large
- Falsely-imprisoned ex-president Lula laments that Brazil governed by 'lunatics' and US 'lackeys'
- Butina lawyer: Court's verdict 'impossible to separate from politics,' sets a dangerous precedent
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Gallup quietly admits 'fundamental flaws' in decades of data: Revised unpublished poll shows most Americans do NOT sympathize with Israel
- Philosophers want back into science - without them, science is lost
- Trump: US is withdrawing from UN Arms Trade Treaty (ATT)
- US, Russia, China agree on withdrawal of forces, 'inclusive Afghan-led' peace process
- Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty doesn't change anything, just divides US pundits
- Nix retirement, Biden announces 2nd term in office before winning 1st one
- Ex-consul debunks MSM claims Assange at odds with embassy staff: 'He respected us'
- Trump's call to dump nukes deflects from arms control deals he exits
- Biden, Trump clash: Charlottesville 'fine people' comments and age jabs
- Putin: Russia may offer fast-track citizenship to all Ukrainians
- Blackwater founder Erik Prince registers new company in Basra, Iraq
- Falsely-imprisoned ex-president Lula laments that Brazil governed by 'lunatics' and US 'lackeys'
- Butina lawyer: Court's verdict 'impossible to separate from politics,' sets a dangerous precedent
- Russian Foreign Ministry slams 'politically motivated' Butina verdict as a 'shameful stain' on US justice
- Lawsuit filed against Poroshenko asks for ban from leaving Ukraine
- Putin: 'If transit of Russian gas through Ukraine stops, there will be no reverse'
- India joins China in Russia in gold buying spree
- Israeli forces wound 110 Palestinian civilians on 56th Friday of Great March of Return - 37 children, 3 women, 4 paramedics, 1 journalist
- Trump appreciates supportive statements made by Russia's Putin about North Korea
- Remind us who the bad guys are? US forces and allies killed more Afghan civilians than the Taliban and other terrorists
- Sri Lankan police engaged in shootout during search of 'suicide vest factory' - UPDATES
- DOJ could build Assange case on Espionage Act, carries possible death sentence
- Man arrested for allegedly setting church on fire twice
- Yellow Vests overwhelmingly reject Macron's efforts to placate protest movement with 'rubbish' tax cuts
- First Amendment win: Texas judge blocks enforcement of anti-BDS law
- Uber passenger shot dead by 'companion,' gunman at large
- Gallup quietly admits 'fundamental flaws' in decades of data: Revised unpublished poll shows most Americans do NOT sympathize with Israel
- Activist group claims UK doctor and pharmacist became Nazi-style torturers for ISIS in Syria
- Serbian foreign minister says country is stable despite protests, decries Western media's biased reporting
- Sunnyvale, CA police: Car rampage suspect targeted victims based on race and Muslim faith
- Strasbourg police unleash batons and tear gas on Yellow Vests protesters marching toward EU parliament
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Great Peterson Vs. Žižek Debate: Ideological Slugfest or Meeting of the Minds?
- 2020 Democratic hopeful returns lobbyist's money, bans donation bundlers
- Election meddling: Sargon of Akkad and Tommy Robinson's campaign Twitter accounts deleted before EU Parliament vote
- Extinction Rebellion demonstrator glues her breasts to road in climate protest
- Jewish settlers poison well in Yatta, Palestine
- 4 dead as runaway semi plows into traffic jam on Denver interstate; driver faces homicide charges
- Julian Assange's Victory
- Every man, woman, child owes US $220,000 for America's crippling debt
- Two miners killed, fifteen missing after methane explosion rocks coal mine in Lugansk People's Republic
- 'Worst' anti-Semitic hate crime in Winnipeg turns out to have been faked by Jewish owners
- Long-time New York Times' liberal columnist argues in favor of Trump's border wall: 'The solution is a high wall'
- Northern Ireland meteorite crash remembered 50 years on
- Ancient sculptors in Guatemala made figures from magnetized rocks
- Evidence that 1,500 years ago someone ate a venomous snake whole puzzles archeologists
- The shifting status of cultural symbols - Why symbols aren't forever
- Russia trains troops for psychic warfare - something the US has studied for decades
- FBI docs claim 'Adolf Hitler survived World War II in submarine escape to Argentina'
- Archeological treasures found during metro construction in Greece
- State terrorism: CIA docs show UK, France and West Germany wanted to bring Operation Condor to Europe
- Crusader armies were remarkably genetically diverse
- How Easter egg trees almost became an American tradition
- New species of giant carnivore found in Kenya museum drawer
- Çatalhöyük: The Stone Age settlement where humanity took its first steps toward city life
- AIPAC and the US Federal Election Commission
- 6,000 years ago Aegean farmers replaced hunters of ancient Britain
- Megalith tombs were family graves in European Stone Age says new study
- 11,600 year old, 5m tall Shigir Idol may have originally stood tall beside a paleo-lake
- The awkward logistics of cremation in ancient Greece
- Reviewing History Channel's 'Jesus: His Life' - zero scholarship, total propaganda
- Conspiracy theories abounded in 19th-century American politics
- Corbett Report: The Dark History of Minimum Wage
- Philosophers want back into science - without them, science is lost
- NASA teams with international partners to plan asteroid impact exercise
- Astronomers find quasars are not nailed to the sky, they "wiggle"
- Simple sea anemones are not as simple as scientists once thought
- International space agencies team up to practice for an asteroid striking Earth
- Store of the future: Walmart unveils AI inventory control system, claims it won't replace workers
- Denying the neuroscience of sex differences
- Break through in more detailed holograms
- Key facts about Russia's special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
- KZFP proteins found to tame the genome's 'jumping' sequences
- Scientists create 'lifelike' DNA material with artificial metabolism
- Cornell scientists create 'living' machines that eat, grow, and evolve
- Cosmic climate change: Earthquake detected on Mars! 'Marsquake' observed on Red Planet for very first time
- Treating Parkinson's with electrical spinal implant 'transforms lives'
- Scientists have identified almost 2 million 'hidden' earthquakes shaking California
- Huawei rolls out 5G communication devices for autos
- Lightning does strikes twice in the same place surprisingly often
- Recent SpaceX Crew Dragon accident clouds outlook for US domestic astronaut launches
- Discoveries about organelle communication are transforming biology
- How far into space has humanity's voice actually reached?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Planetary chills in both hemispheres
- Heavy rain triggers flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia
- "The longest winter ever": Farmers in America's Northwest face 2 month planting delays
- Apple crop suffers heavy damage due to hailstorm in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh
- The UK has already had more wildfires in 2019 than any year on record
- 5 killed, 9 injured after bus hit by landslide in Kashmir
- Flea infestations triple due to UK's mild winter
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Climate events across the planet
- 'Water is life': Unexpected rainfall revives Iraq's historic marshlands
- Cyclone Kenneth: Mozambique hit by its strongest storm ever - Just five weeks after Idai devastated country
- Late-season snowfall records fall in far corners of US as winter makes last gasp
- Raging wildfires in Russia's Trans-Baikal region have killed thousands of animals; national parks and conservation sites threatened
- 'Fire rainbow' seen in sky across San Luis Obispo County, California
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Hailstorm kills 13 in Uganda as 6000 year pattern unfolds
- Wild wind and hail batters students in Zhejiang Province, China
- Texas storms bring deadly flash floods
- Signs and Portents: Mutant calf with 2 heads born in Montana - 'Never seen anything like it'
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed fish discovered at Utah hatchery
- Lightning bolt kills 5 family members in Tabora,Tanzania
- Images of rare and elusive red sprites captured over central US
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico
- Hundreds report daytime meteor fireball over Southeast US
- Teen cheerleader's sudden death was caused by strep: 'We wouldn't wish this nightmare on anyone'
- A case study of how Pharma is killing science
- Measles outbreak: Quarantines issued at UCLA, Cal State LA; hundreds of students, faculty under orders
- Lloyds and other insurers refuse to cover health claims caused by 5G wireless technologies
- Japan leads the way: No vaccine mandates and no MMR vaccine = Healthier children
- Why food could be the best medicine of all
- WSU researchers see health effects across generations from glyphosate
- Choline deficiency can trigger fatty liver disease
- Even celebrities can return to sanity: Going back to meat after eating vegan made Anne Hathaway feel 'like a computer rebooting'
- Iron overload symptoms in men
- CDC scaremongering: US measles cases approaching record number for the decade
- Ability to lift weights quickly can mean a longer life
- Researchers find nearly 1 out of 5 people are misdiagnosed with MS and receive potentially dangerous treatment for years
- New trial evidence suggests government colluded with Monsanto
- Do vegetarians and vegans live longer than meat eaters?
- Nearly half of honey tested contains mostly rice syrup, wheat syrup or sugar beet syrup
- Let there be light: Low-level laser therapy
- The truth about dentistry
- The coming obsolescence of animal meat - Silicon Valley start-ups push more 'schmeat'
- An uncertain future for children: The growing number of special education students in America
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- New study offers peek inside the brain during psychedelic hallucinations
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- How our bodies remember trauma
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
Quote of the Day
What happened to Kennedy is nearly what happened to me. America is in danger of upheavals. But you'll see. All of them together will observe the law of silence. They will close ranks. They'll do everything to stifle the scandal. They will throw Noah's cloak over these shameful deeds. In order to not lose face in front of the whole world. In order to not risk unleashing riots in the United States. In order to preserve the union and to avoid a new civil war. In order to not ask themselves questions. They don't want to know. They don't want to find out. They won't allow themselves to find out."
~ French president after returning to Paris from JFK's funeral on November 24th, 1963
Recent Comments
When one social/religious/political group dehumanizes another social/religious/political group, it's tribalism in action. In the past, when tribes...
the word 'some' should be inserted before the word farmers in the lead....
Never depend upon polls when formulating your own opinion, something to remember during this next long campaign season. My personal weakness is...
Ah, the 'man of the people' routine.... taking cues from Trump? This mask has worked well for him.
Yeah, saw that interview a couple days ago... the simple point he made, IMO, was that this protest group is just a small percent, and doesn't...
Comment: See also: