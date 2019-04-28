The demonstrators who assembled in Paris, Toulouse and Strasbourg on Saturday appear to signal that despite the French president's recent concessions to the group, the Yellow Vest movement is alive and well.
Oh Thursday, Macron held the first major press conference of his two-year presidency, in which he announced that he wanted to implement "significant" income tax cuts.
Comment: Just think about that; it's the first time in TWO YEARS he has deigned to have a press conference.
The televised conference, however, was not well received among those who have turned out week after week to demonstrate against Macron's business-friendly austerity measures.
AFP, after interviewing a dozen Yellow Vests in the south of France about their opinion of the press conference, reported that activists thought Macron's olive branch was "rubbish."
Jérémy Clément, regularly cited as a spokesperson for the movement, told the news agency that "the President has understood our claims, but he hasn't provided the answers to them."
Comment: The majority of the injuries have been inflicted by French police, whose responses to the largely non-violent protests have been barbaric:
- Yellow Vest act XIII sees militarized police blow off another protesters hand
- Leaked tape reveals French police discussion about shooting Yellow Vest protesters
- Serious injuries inflicted on Yellow Vest protestors are unprecedented, say French ER doctors
- Upping the ante: France deploys police with semi-automatic weapons to Yellow Vest protests
- Yellow Vests v police: 'They want us to protest naked while they shoot flashbombs'
Macron has already offered €10 billion ($11.1bn) in tax cuts and income subsidies for the working poor and pensioners, back in December, but the pledge did not slow down the burgeoning protest movement.
Comment: Interesting sidenote about this week's protest in Paris; the police, while still numbering in the thousands, did not violently suppress it (though they did in Strasbourg).
This is likely because the trade unions and Melenchon and his liberal-lefty friends decided to join the Yellow Vest Paris protest this week...
See also: Macron offers Yellow Vests €5bn in tax cuts, asks French to 'work more' in return