Mystery boom (stock)
Did you hear a boom Tuesday afternoon, too?

Several viewers from Branson to Mountain Home shared with us they heard a loud boom around 4 p.m. They also say the boom shook their homes.

Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell says his office received several calls throughout the county. He doesn't know exactly what it is. He believes it could be a sonic boom. As for what this is, when we find out, we'll let you know.

The Ozarks has a history with these type of 'booms.' When they happen, law enforcement say they receive 60 to 75 calls.