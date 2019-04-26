sri lanka police
© Reuters/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Sri Lankan police officer walks into the motel where the Australian and British-educated suicide bomber had detonated his device inside, in Dehiwala on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka April 26, 2019.
Sri Lankan police searching for suspects connected to the Easter bombings have engaged in a shootout with men during a search operation in the city of Ampara Sainthamaruthu.

The shootout erupted as police attempted to raid a location believed to have been used for the manufacturing of suicide vests, Sri Lankan news outlet News First reports. A police spokesperson said the raid was being conducted by the Army and the Police Special Task Force.


A military spokesperson told Reuters there was an explosion in the area and when soldiers went to investigate, they were fired upon. No details of casualties were immediately available.

Police have been conducting searches across Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the deadly suicide bombings on churches and hotels which killed more than 250 people. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the bombings.

During the search three explosions rocked Kalmunia on Sri Lanka's east coast.

The explosions took place in the city of Kalmunei as raids were carried out by the Army and the Police Special Task Force, Sri Lankan news outlet News First reported. There has been no immediate reports of casualties.

A shootout earlier erupted nearby as police attempted to raid a location which was believed to have been used for the manufacturing of suicide vests. The searches led to the seizure of explosives and other bomb making materials as well as drones and an IS flag.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers have been deployed across the country carrying out searches and providing security for religious centres, a military spokesperson said. Police have detained more than 70 people including foreign nationals from Syria and Egypt as part of the investigations.