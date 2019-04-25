The former CEO of a drugs company has turned himself in to authorities after he was charged for his role in fueling America's devastating opioid epidemic.Doud was handcuffed before he appeared in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.He is now awaiting arraignment on two counts of criminal conspiracy related to drug trafficking.If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.His lawyer, Derrelle Janey, said Doud 'is not the culprit here. We intend to fully defend against these charges.'The 75-year-old, who retired in 2017, alleged in a lawsuit last year that Rochester Drug Co-Operative tried using him as a scapegoat for its legal and regulatory troubles.The charges against Doud and RDC's former chief of compliance William Pietruszewski were confirmed by Geoffrey S Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.'Our Office will do everything in its power to combat this epidemic, from street-level dealers to the executives who illegally distribute drugs from their boardrooms.The case marks an escalated effort to curtail the growing opioid crisis, which claims the lives of 115 Americans each day.RDC agreed to pay a $20million penalty and entered a deferred prosecution agreement.The agreement will allow RDC to keep operating, subject to three years of independent compliance monitoring, and avoid prosecution if it complies with the terms.RDC spokesman Jeff Eller said in a statement: 'We made mistakes. RDC understands that these mistakes, directed by former management, have serious consequences.'One element of the opioid epidemic is a dramatic increase in the volume of prescriptions for opioids and all narcotics. With that dramatic volume increase came an increase in our business, resulting in an increase in orders we should have identified as suspicious order, which we failed to report to DEA.'The company's chief operating officer allegedly told investigators that there was no program in place to notify the DEA of suspicious orders and that RDC's suspicious order reporting system was 'broken', according to a complaint.When Rochester's largest customer went from buying 70,000 units of oxycodone per month in October 2012 to more than 200,000 units per month a year later, Doud had its back - overruling his own compliance officers and ordering that the pills keep flowing because it was a 'big account', the indictment said.Rochester is privately-held, and competes with drug distributors including publicly-traded AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp.Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, played a role in a record 47,600 US deaths in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.